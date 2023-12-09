How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 304th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 206th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish allow (66).
- Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66 points.
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 262nd.
- The Fighting Irish average only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (66.8).
- Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.7).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.
- Notre Dame sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
