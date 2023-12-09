The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Marquette has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The 80 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 14 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (66).

When Marquette scores more than 66 points, it is 7-1.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish rank 261st.

The Fighting Irish average just 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (66.8).

Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 73.7.

When playing at home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.3.

At home, the Fighting Irish conceded 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.5).

At home, Notre Dame sunk 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule