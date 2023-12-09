How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- Marquette is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.
- The Golden Eagles score 14.0 more points per game (80.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.0).
- When Marquette scores more than 66.0 points, it is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 260th.
- The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- In home games, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.8%).
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73.0) than away (66.3).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish conceded 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
- Notre Dame made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.