How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 205th.
- The 80 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66).
- When Marquette scores more than 66 points, it is 7-1.
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 305th.
- The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Notre Dame is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 in away games.
- Marquette sunk 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than on the road (66.3).
- At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.5).
- Beyond the arc, Notre Dame made fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
