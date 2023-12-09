The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 205th.
  • The 80 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66).
  • When Marquette scores more than 66 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 305th.
  • The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Notre Dame is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 in away games.
  • Marquette sunk 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than on the road (66.3).
  • At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Notre Dame made fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.