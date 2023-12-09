The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 205th.

The 80 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66).

When Marquette scores more than 66 points, it is 7-1.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 305th.

The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Notre Dame is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 in away games.

Marquette sunk 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than on the road (66.3).

At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.5).

Beyond the arc, Notre Dame made fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule