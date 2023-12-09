How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) go up against the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have made.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish give up (66).
- Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.
- Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
