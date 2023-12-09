The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) go up against the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have made.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.

The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish give up (66).

Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.

Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

