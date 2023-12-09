The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Marquette has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Marquette higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.