The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-21.5) 140.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-21.5) 140.5 -4500 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Marquette has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.

Notre Dame has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Fighting Irish have gone over the point total just twice.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is fourth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

