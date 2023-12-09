Marquette vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-21.5)
|140.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-21.5)
|140.5
|-4500
|+2000
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Marquette has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.
- Notre Dame has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Fighting Irish have gone over the point total just twice.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Marquette is fourth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
