Should you wager on Martin Pospisil to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
  • Pospisil has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 5-2

Flames vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

