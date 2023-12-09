Can we count on Mathew Barzal lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • In eight of 24 games this season, Barzal has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Barzal has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Barzal's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 51 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

