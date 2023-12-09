Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Barzal's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 18:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In eight of 24 games this season, Barzal has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Barzal has a point in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Barzal hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+38) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 24 Games 2 27 Points 0 9 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

