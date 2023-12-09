Should you bet on Matthew Knies to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 81 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:41 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

