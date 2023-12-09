Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

Samuelsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

