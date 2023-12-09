On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Max Domi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

  • Domi has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:35 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 11:02 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:09 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

