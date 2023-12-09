Should you bet on Michael McLeod to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

McLeod has no points on the power play.

McLeod averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 9:03 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:09 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 15:07 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:36 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.