Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Backlund? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Mikael Backlund vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Backlund Season Stats Insights
- Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Backlund has scored a goal in five of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Backlund has registered a point in a game 12 times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 26 games played.
- The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Backlund Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|2
|13
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
