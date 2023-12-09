The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Backlund? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is +7.

Backlund has scored a goal in five of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Backlund has registered a point in a game 12 times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 26 games played.

The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

