In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Mike Reilly to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Reilly scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 51 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.0 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

