Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee South High School at Racine Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent High School at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown Deer High School at Madison West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
