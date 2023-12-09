The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up only 4.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Milwaukee is 5-3.

Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Ramblers score just 0.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up (64.7).

Loyola Chicago is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Milwaukee has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

The Ramblers shoot 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule