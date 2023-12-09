The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Elijah Pepper: 23.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ade Adebayo: 7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kane Milling: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Leo DeBruhl: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 78.2 32nd
211th 71.1 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
79th 33.4 Rebounds 35.9 13th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.9 109th
339th 14.2 Turnovers 14.6 345th

