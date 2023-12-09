Milwaukee vs. UC Davis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (3-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Aggies have also lost three games in a row. The point total is 147.5 for the matchup.
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Davis, California
- Venue: University Credit Union Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UC Davis
|-8.5
|147.5
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.
- Milwaukee's outings this season have a 150.9-point average over/under, 3.4 more points than this game's total.
- Milwaukee has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.
- Milwaukee has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- This season, the Panthers have been at least a +333 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Davis
|2
|40%
|69.7
|143.6
|68.6
|145.6
|146.7
|Milwaukee
|4
|57.1%
|73.9
|143.6
|77.0
|145.6
|148.1
Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends
- The Panthers score an average of 73.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Milwaukee is 2-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Davis
|1-4-0
|0-2
|2-3-0
|Milwaukee
|2-5-0
|1-1
|4-3-0
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UC Davis
|Milwaukee
|10-4
|Home Record
|15-3
|5-9
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|70.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
