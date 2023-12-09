Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Predators - December 9
Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mitchell Marner vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marner Season Stats Insights
- In 23 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.
- In seven of 23 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 15 of 23 games this year, Marner has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Marner has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- The implied probability that Marner goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.
- Marner has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Marner Stats vs. the Predators
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|23
|Games
|3
|25
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|16
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.