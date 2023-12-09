Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In seven of 23 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 23 games this year, Marner has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Marner goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Marner has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 25 Points 3 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.