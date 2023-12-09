The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Frost find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

