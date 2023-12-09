The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Frost find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frost stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.