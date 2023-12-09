Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Frost find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frost stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 76 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|16:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Away
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.