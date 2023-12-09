Can we expect Morgan Rielly finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rielly stats and insights

Rielly has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 81 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:10 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 26:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:08 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 30:30 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:45 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 3 1 2 26:03 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:55 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:13 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.