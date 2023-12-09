The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Morgan Rielly, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. If you're considering a bet on Rielly against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Morgan Rielly vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Rielly has averaged 25:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Rielly has a goal in three of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Rielly has an assist in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Rielly hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Rielly Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 17 Points 1 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

