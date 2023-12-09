Saturday's game between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) squaring off at Reitz Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mount St. Mary's, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Loyola (MD) should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 132.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Reitz Arena

Reitz Arena Line: Mount St. Mary's -1.5

Mount St. Mary's -1.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Mount St. Mary's -140, Loyola (MD) +115

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 72, Loyola (MD) 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD)

Pick ATS: Loyola (MD) (+1.5)



Loyola (MD) (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Both Mount St. Mary's and Loyola (MD) are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Mountaineers are 4-4-0 and the Greyhounds are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 137.5 points per game, five more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 71.1 points per game (261st in college basketball) and giving up 70.8 (179th in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game Mount St. Mary's averages rank 196th in the country, and are 2.2 more than the 34.4 its opponents record per outing.

Mount St. Mary's connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

The Mountaineers' 87.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 305th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 109th in college basketball.

Mount St. Mary's forces 14.8 turnovers per game (46th in college basketball) while committing 15.1 (347th in college basketball play).

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds have a -81 scoring differential, falling short by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.4 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball.

Loyola (MD) loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (225th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.8.

Loyola (MD) knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

Loyola (MD) loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 13.9 (318th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.