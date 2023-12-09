The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • In games Mount St. Mary's shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Greyhounds are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 197th.
  • The Mountaineers average 71.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Greyhounds give up.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • Loyola (MD) is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Greyhounds are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 85th.
  • The Greyhounds score an average of 66.4 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Loyola (MD) is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Mount St. Mary's averaged 4.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (65.8).
  • The Mountaineers ceded 62.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.8).
  • At home, Mount St. Mary's drained the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.6). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Loyola (MD) scored 13.7 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (61.1).
  • At home, the Greyhounds allowed 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up the same number.
  • At home, Loyola (MD) drained 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Loyola (MD)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Manhattan L 75-74 Draddy Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Siena W 80-48 Knott Arena
12/5/2023 @ Ole Miss L 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/9/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
12/20/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Columbia L 69-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Delaware State L 79-73 Reitz Arena
12/6/2023 @ La Salle L 62-61 Tom Gola Arena
12/9/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Reitz Arena
12/16/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
12/22/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) - Reitz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.