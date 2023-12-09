How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- In games Mount St. Mary's shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Greyhounds are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 197th.
- The Mountaineers average 71.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Greyhounds give up.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- Loyola (MD) is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Greyhounds are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 85th.
- The Greyhounds score an average of 66.4 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Mountaineers allow.
- Loyola (MD) is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Mount St. Mary's averaged 4.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (65.8).
- The Mountaineers ceded 62.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.8).
- At home, Mount St. Mary's drained the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.6). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Loyola (MD) scored 13.7 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (61.1).
- At home, the Greyhounds allowed 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up the same number.
- At home, Loyola (MD) drained 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Loyola (MD)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.1%).
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Manhattan
|L 75-74
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Siena
|W 80-48
|Knott Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 77-68
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 69-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Delaware State
|L 79-73
|Reitz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 62-61
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/9/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/22/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
