The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

In games Mount St. Mary's shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Greyhounds are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 197th.

The Mountaineers average 71.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Greyhounds give up.

Mount St. Mary's has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

Loyola (MD) is 0-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Greyhounds are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 85th.

The Greyhounds score an average of 66.4 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Loyola (MD) is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Mount St. Mary's averaged 4.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (65.8).

The Mountaineers ceded 62.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.8).

At home, Mount St. Mary's drained the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.6). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Loyola (MD) scored 13.7 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (61.1).

At home, the Greyhounds allowed 70.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up the same number.

At home, Loyola (MD) drained 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Loyola (MD)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.1%).

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ Manhattan L 75-74 Draddy Gymnasium 12/3/2023 Siena W 80-48 Knott Arena 12/5/2023 @ Ole Miss L 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/9/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena 12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena 12/20/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule