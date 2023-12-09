Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) will visit the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mount St. Mary's Moneyline
|Loyola (MD) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mount St. Mary's (-1.5)
|132.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends
- Mount St. Mary's has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- A total of four out of the Mountaineers' eight games this season have gone over the point total.
- Loyola (MD) has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Greyhounds games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.
