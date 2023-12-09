Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Mount St. Mary's (-1.5)
- Total: 132.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Deon Perry: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Golden Dike: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- D'Angelo Stines: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Milos Ilic: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|261st
|71.1
|Points Scored
|66.4
|324th
|178th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|277th
|196th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.9
|225th
|85th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|268th
|324th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|163rd
|13.6
|Assists
|14.6
|115th
|347th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|13.9
|318th
