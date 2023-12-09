The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshayne Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Dallas Hobbs: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Deon Perry: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Golden Dike: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK D'Angelo Stines: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alonso Faure: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Milos Ilic: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 261st 71.1 Points Scored 66.4 324th 178th 70.8 Points Allowed 75.4 277th 196th 36.6 Rebounds 35.9 225th 85th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 268th 324th 5.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 163rd 13.6 Assists 14.6 115th 347th 15.1 Turnovers 13.9 318th

