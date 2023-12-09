The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mount St. Mary's -1.5 132.5

Mount St. Mary's vs Loyola (MD) Betting Records & Stats

The Mountaineers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Mount St. Mary's has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

Loyola (MD) is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Greyhounds have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Loyola (MD) has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 6 75% 71.1 137.5 70.8 146.2 135.1 Loyola (MD) 5 62.5% 66.4 137.5 75.4 146.2 142.5

Additional Mount St. Mary's vs Loyola (MD) Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers average 71.1 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Greyhounds allow.

Mount St. Mary's has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 75.4 points.

The Greyhounds put up an average of 66.4 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Loyola (MD) is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 4-4-0 1-2 4-4-0 Loyola (MD) 4-4-0 4-2 5-3-0

Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mount St. Mary's Loyola (MD) 5-9 Home Record 9-6 6-10 Away Record 3-13 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

