Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on Kadri's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 18:26 on the ice per game.

In five of 26 games this season, Kadri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kadri has a point in 14 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kadri hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 17 Points 2 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.