Can we count on Nicholas Robertson finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

  • Robertson has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Robertson has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

