In the upcoming matchup against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nick Foligno to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In three of 25 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (five shots).

Foligno has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Foligno averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

