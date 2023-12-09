Will Nick Seeler Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
Should you wager on Nick Seeler to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Seeler stats and insights
- Seeler is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Seeler has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Seeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
