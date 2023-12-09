Will Nico Hischier find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hischier stats and insights

Hischier has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.