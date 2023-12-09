Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 9?
Will Nico Hischier find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- Hischier has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:36
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-2
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Devils vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
