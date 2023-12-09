The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, will be in action Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. If you're thinking about a bet on Hischier against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Nico Hischier vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier's plus-minus this season, in 12:11 per game on the ice, is +1.

In four of 13 games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hischier has a point in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 9 Points 3 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

