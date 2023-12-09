Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Flames - December 9
The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, will be in action Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. If you're thinking about a bet on Hischier against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.
Nico Hischier vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier's plus-minus this season, in 12:11 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In four of 13 games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Hischier has a point in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Hischier has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Hischier hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.
- There is a 41.7% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|13
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|2
