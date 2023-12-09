Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Looking to bet on Dobson's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Dobson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Dobson has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 25:10 on the ice per game.

In six of 25 games this year, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 13 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Dobson Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 51 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's +38 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 23 Points 1 6 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

