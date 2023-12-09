For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Noah Gregor a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Gregor has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 81 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Gregor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:28 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:58 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

