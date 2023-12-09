When the Calgary Flames square off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hanifin stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Hanifin has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 27:44 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 24:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:58 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.