The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus this season, in 22:59 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hanifin has a goal in five games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Hanifin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Hanifin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Hanifin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

