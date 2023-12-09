Noah Hanifin Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Noah Hanifin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Hanifin Season Stats Insights
- Hanifin's plus-minus this season, in 22:59 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Hanifin has a goal in five games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 11 of 26 games this year, Hanifin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Hanifin has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Hanifin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 38.5% chance of Hanifin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hanifin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|2
|12
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
