Can we expect Ondrej Palat scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Calgary Flames at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Palat has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:13 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:09 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

