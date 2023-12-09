Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Flames - December 9
The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Palat's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.
Ondrej Palat vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Devils vs Flames Game Info
Palat Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.
- In four of 24 games this season, Palat has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Palat has a point in 11 of 24 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- In eight of 24 games this season, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Palat has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Palat Stats vs. the Flames
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).
