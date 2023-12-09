The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Palat's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ondrej Palat vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In four of 24 games this season, Palat has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palat has a point in 11 of 24 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In eight of 24 games this season, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Palat has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.