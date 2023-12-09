Can we anticipate Owen Power lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • Power has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:27 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 25:01 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:59 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

