Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Fancy a bet on Power in the Sabres-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Owen Power vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:56 per game on the ice, is -3.

Power has scored a goal in one of 27 games this season.

Power has registered a point in a game 11 times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Power has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Power has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Power Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 4 12 Points 1 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

