Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Owen Tippett going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Tippett stats and insights
- Tippett has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Tippett has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Tippett's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
