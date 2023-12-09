The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a bet on Tippett interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Owen Tippett vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett's plus-minus this season, in 15:19 per game on the ice, is -2.

In seven of 26 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tippett has a point in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 2 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

