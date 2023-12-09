Saturday's game between the Pepperdine Waves (4-7) and UCSD Tritons (5-4) squaring off at Firestone Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pepperdine, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 73, UCSD 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Pepperdine vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-1.2)

Pepperdine (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Pepperdine has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while UCSD is 4-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Waves are 6-3-0 and the Tritons are 3-4-0.

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 72.5 points per game (234th in college basketball) and giving up 72.7 (220th in college basketball).

The 30.9 rebounds per game Pepperdine averages rank 276th in the country, and are 3.2 more than the 27.7 its opponents record per contest.

Pepperdine makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) at a 36.1% rate (83rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

The Waves rank 183rd in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 284th in college basketball defensively with 94.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pepperdine and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Waves commit 12.5 per game (232nd in college basketball) and force 12.5 (153rd in college basketball action).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (150th in college basketball).

UCSD ranks 273rd in the country at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 32.7 its opponents average.

UCSD connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.3% from deep (139th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.1%.

UCSD has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (29th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than the 11.7 it forces (222nd in college basketball).

