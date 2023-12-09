The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) take on the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Waves have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have made.
  • Pepperdine is 3-5 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Waves are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons rank 251st.
  • The Waves put up 72.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 69.7 the Tritons give up.
  • Pepperdine has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 49.1% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
  • UCSD has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.1% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 191st.
  • The Tritons score an average of 78.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 72.7 the Waves allow to opponents.
  • UCSD has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pepperdine averaged 80.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Waves gave up 11.7 fewer points per game (76.8) than in away games (88.5).
  • When playing at home, Pepperdine drained 2.8 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than in road games (6.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to in away games (31.5%).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCSD put up more points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
  • The Tritons conceded more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
  • UCSD sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Idaho State W 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Colorado L 91-66 CU Events Center
12/6/2023 CSU Fullerton L 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 UCSD - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 William & Mary - Firestone Fieldhouse

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Washington L 83-56 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/1/2023 San Diego State L 63-62 LionTree Arena
12/5/2023 Occidental W 98-67 LionTree Arena
12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/20/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.