How to Watch Pepperdine vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) take on the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- This season, the Waves have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have made.
- Pepperdine is 3-5 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Waves are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons rank 251st.
- The Waves put up 72.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 69.7 the Tritons give up.
- Pepperdine has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 49.1% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
- UCSD has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.1% from the field.
- The Tritons are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 191st.
- The Tritons score an average of 78.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 72.7 the Waves allow to opponents.
- UCSD has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pepperdine averaged 80.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Waves gave up 11.7 fewer points per game (76.8) than in away games (88.5).
- When playing at home, Pepperdine drained 2.8 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than in road games (6.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to in away games (31.5%).
UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCSD put up more points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
- The Tritons conceded more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
- UCSD sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%).
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Idaho State
|W 77-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 91-66
|CU Events Center
|12/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 60-55
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Washington
|L 83-56
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|San Diego State
|L 63-62
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2023
|Occidental
|W 98-67
|LionTree Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/20/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
