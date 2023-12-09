The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) take on the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine Stats Insights

This season, the Waves have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have made.

Pepperdine is 3-5 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Waves are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons rank 251st.

The Waves put up 72.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 69.7 the Tritons give up.

Pepperdine has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 49.1% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.

UCSD has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.1% from the field.

The Tritons are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 191st.

The Tritons score an average of 78.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 72.7 the Waves allow to opponents.

UCSD has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine averaged 80.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Waves gave up 11.7 fewer points per game (76.8) than in away games (88.5).

When playing at home, Pepperdine drained 2.8 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than in road games (6.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to in away games (31.5%).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD put up more points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.

The Tritons conceded more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

UCSD sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than on the road (34.7%).

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Idaho State W 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/3/2023 @ Colorado L 91-66 CU Events Center 12/6/2023 CSU Fullerton L 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 UCSD - Firestone Fieldhouse 12/17/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/21/2023 William & Mary - Firestone Fieldhouse

UCSD Upcoming Schedule