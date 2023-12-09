The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) face the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pepperdine vs. UCSD matchup.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Betting Trends

Pepperdine has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Waves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

UCSD has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Tritons and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.

