Pepperdine vs. UCSD December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) face the UCSD Tritons (4-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.9 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Malik Moore: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 5.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
Pepperdine vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|186th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|84.6
|39th
|234th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|115th
|270th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|30.6
|285th
|208th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|308th
|221st
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.8
|224th
|199th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.4
|177th
|254th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|92nd
