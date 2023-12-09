The Pepperdine Waves (3-5) face the UCSD Tritons (4-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Game Information

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.9 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Malik Moore: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 5.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 186th 74.9 Points Scored 84.6 39th 234th 73.4 Points Allowed 67.0 115th 270th 31.1 Rebounds 30.6 285th 208th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 308th 221st 6.9 3pt Made 6.8 224th 199th 13.1 Assists 13.4 177th 254th 13.1 Turnovers 10.6 92nd

