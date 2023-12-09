The UCSD Tritons (5-4) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Pepperdine Waves (4-7) at Firestone Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pepperdine -4.5 145.5

Pepperdine vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Waves are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Pepperdine has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Waves have a 65.5% chance to win.

UCSD has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Tritons have been a moneyline underdog of -190 or more three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSD has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 5 55.6% 72.5 150.9 72.7 142.4 149.7 UCSD 2 28.6% 78.4 150.9 69.7 142.4 144.1

Additional Pepperdine vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Waves score 72.5 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 69.7 the Tritons give up.

Pepperdine is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 69.7 points.

The Tritons' 78.4 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 72.7 the Waves allow.

UCSD is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.7 points.

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 3-6-0 2-1 6-3-0 UCSD 4-3-0 1-2 3-4-0

Pepperdine vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine UCSD 8-8 Home Record 4-10 0-12 Away Record 6-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

